Ahsoka season 2 ‘in the works,’ Disney+ confirms

Are we officially going to get an Ahsoka season 2 over on Disney+? For the time being, there’s plenty of reason for confidence.

We’ve known ever since the end of season 1 that there was plenty of room left over to see Rosario Dawson and the rest of the cast back on the big screen. As a matter of fact, it’d be almost a disappointment if that didn’t happen! Just think about the absolutely bonkers way in which the first season ended; why wouldn’t you want a follow-up?

Well, in a statement today confirming the upcoming film The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disney and Star Wars confirmed that a second season of Ahsoka is “in the works” from executive producer Dave Filoni. Can you call that a renewal? Honestly, it’s all semantics at this point; we have a hard time thinking that Disney would put this out there in a statement unless they were intent on bringing it to viewers at some point.

Just remember this — as great as it is to get this information, we better be prepared for a really long wait. This is a show that takes a good while to film and then put together in post-production after the fact. If we are able to see it at any point in 2025, we’d consider that to be a borderline miracle. The most important thing for now is just noting that it is coming, and that the powers-that-be still have a lot of faith in the Ahsoka Tano character.

Also, we know that there are still some other series that are coming down the road, with the most-anticipated one right now being the second season of Andor. We hope that it turns up this year, but that feels unclear right now due to the industry strikes taking up a good bit of last year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

