The Mandalorian season 4: Is a movie coming first?

Today, we have some further news to report when it comes to The Mandalorian, but it may come as a surprise.

It was first many months ago when we heard that executive producer Jon Favreau had already written out scripts for a fourth season of the show. However, today Disney announced that we are actually getting a movie instead — at least at first. We would presume that there is still a chance at a season 4 down the line, but the idea for now is to start production on The Mandalorian and Grogu at some point this year. We shouldn’t be too shocked, given that this is the easiest to market of any of the Disney+ series.

In a statement about the film, here is what Favreau had to say:

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created … The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy added the following:

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

If we had to make some sort of assumption here at present, it is that Disney is looking to give their movie-theater releases a big-time shot in the arm. Remember that a number of Marvel projects recently have been disappointments, and the option could still be here to watch the movie on Disney+ down the road.

Today has already proven to be a pretty huge day for Pedro Pascal in particular — in addition to news about this movie coming out, we’ve also heard some major casting news about his HBO show The Last of Us. This is before even getting to his appearance at the Golden Globes this past weekend!

