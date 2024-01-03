The Mandalorian season 4: Is renewal coming in January?

If you have been pretty eager to see The Mandalorian season 4 arrive on Disney+, you likely know you are not alone!

The first thing that we can say here at present is rather simple: Technically, the show has not been ordered for an additional season. We are hopeful that more is coming, though, technically due to the fact that Jon Favreau has already planned out a good bit more when it comes to the future. We are waiting to see when more episodes are going to be filmed, let alone premiere down the road at the streaming service.

In a perfect world, we will be able to revisit some of these stories when we get around to 2025 — and that there are a number of exciting adventures ahead with Mando and Grogu. Beyond that, we also know that there is a plan for some sort of team-up project with Din Djarin and perhaps some other notable characters like Ahsoka Tano.

Is it a little bit bizarre that we have not heard anything more at present? Definitely, but there could be some substantial reasons why. One of the biggest ones is due to the fact that there were industry strikes that lasted over the course of several months, and then there have also been some internal changes at LucasFilm.

One way or another…

You should be able to know with a certain measure of confidence that you are going to see more of The Mandalorian on the streaming service. It may stink to have to wait for a good while to see it, but this is going to be something quite thrilling whenever the announcement is made.

What do you most want to see moving in The Mandalorian season 4 at Disney+?

Is there anything that you want to see story-wise after the third batch of episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

