The Mandalorian season 4: Early news all about filming?

Even though The Mandalorian season 4 has yet to get an official green light at Disney+, doesn’t that feel like a formality. While the third season was somewhat polarizing, at the same time it has proven to be one of the more successful shows the streaming service has.

For a good while, it has appeared as though the story was set for the next batch of episodes — Jon Favreau had all of the scripts seemingly put together prior to the start of the WGA strike. However, at the same time production hasn’t been able to start for a number of reasons, whether it be the SAG-AFTRA strike or pre-production. We’ve been in a waiting game for a good while.

So is there anything more we can say now that constitutes good news? We tend to think so! After all, a new report from Bespin Bulletin claims that filming for the fourth season could begin at some point in February. This has not been confirmed so, of course, take it with a grain of salt.

Now if you are wondering how this show could be filmed while Pedro Pascal is also working on The Last of Us, here is where we’d remind you that he is not under the armor a good chunk of the time these days. The series can progress in whatever way that they want.

The biggest question we’ve had in regards to The Mandalorian season 4 filming has simply been whether or not we’d get a chance to see this happening before or after a potential movie featuring a number of the various Star Wars – Disney+ properties. That is something that has been discussed for a good while now, and it could potentially happen before another season of Ahsoka. It’s all just something to keep track of for a little while.

