The Mandalorian season 4: Set up during Ahsoka season 1 finale?

Are we going to be getting more news on The Mandalorian season 4 in the near future — or, to be specific, during the Ahsoka finale?

First things first, the craziest thing we should really note here is the fact that the Star Wars series has not even been renewed for more over at Disney+. This is still somewhat bizarre when you sit back and think a little bit about everything else that was said back during publicity for season 3 — it seems like season 4 has already been written and with that, we’re just waiting for more news. Some of this could depend on the SAG-AFTRA strike, or whatever Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have cooked up when it comes to the future of Din Djarin’s story. It is possible that there is more tied in with Ahsoka Tano!

In general, our sentiment right now is that we are going to get more news regarding the future of The Mandalorian over the course of the next several months. It may be during Ahsoka, or at some point in the near future when the folks over at the streaming service can make more of a specific show about it.

While we know that there were parts of the third season that were somewhat polarizing, let’s also be realistic here — the viewership is still great and beyond just that, there’s also a ton of merchandise related to the show that gets sold. We’re not trying to be cynical, but that sort of stuff matters!

Now, are we actually going to see a fourth season on the air before 2025? That is where some of the doubt creeps in at the moment, and for some pretty understandable reasons. This is not a show that gets made and edited in a short period of time!

Related – Be sure to get some other discussions when it comes to The Mandalorian right away

What do you most want to see moving into The Mandalorian season 4, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







