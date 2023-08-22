The Mandalorian season 4: Where things stand as Ashoka starts

With tonight being the premiere of Ahsoka over on Disney+, isn’t this the right time to discuss The Mandalorian season 4? At the moment, we certainly tend to think so. There is potential for a lot more to be seen within the world of Mando and Grogu and yet, nothing has been made official.

In a way, we should say that we’re honestly stunned by the lack of information out there on the future, mostly due to the fact that Jon Favreau noted at the time of season 3 that he’d already put together scripts for the next season. We have to assume that this show remains a huge hit for the streaming service, largely because it has from the very beginning. As a matter of fact, you can argue that this Star Wars series is really what helped to make Disney+ a big success from the start beyond the enormous back catalogue of movies and shows that they had.

For the time being, we do think that a season 4 is coming, and we wouldn’t be too shocked if it is announced before the end of the year. At the end of the day, there really is not all that much of a reason to rush anything along. Remember that there is Ahsoka for now and beyond that, there is another season of Andor and there are other plans within this greater universe.

Also, we certainly think that the powers-that-be at Disney are well-aware at this point that announcing another season of The Mandalorian would not really matter to them all that much at all right now. After all, there is no real way to film it until we get to the other side of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have dominated headlines most of the summer.

With all of this in mind, don’t expect to see any of these characters back until early 2025, and that may even be an overly-ambitious estimate based on where things stand.

What are you most hoping to see at the moment entering The Mandalorian season 4?

Do you think we will get some other news on it soon? Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get other updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

