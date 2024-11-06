Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/5/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? After a long hiatus, are we going to see it back with Chicago Fire and then also Chicago PD? As you would imagine, there is a LOT to get into here after the series had the week off in late October.

Without further ago, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: All three of the shows are going to be back tonight! You will see them in their typical order — at least in theory. Remember that given that this is an election week, there is always a chance for some last-minute changes and that is something you have to worry about.

Now, if you have not seen any details about these upcoming episodes yet, you can see them courtesy of the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 6, “Forget Me Not” – 11/06/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Chicago P.D. steps up Goodwin’s security after she’s threatened online by a former employee. Archer and Frost treat victims from a disciplinary camp injured during a rockslide. Maggie gets roped into delivering a high schooler’s baby. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 6, “Birds of Prey” – 11/06/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide gets wrapped up in an Illinois State Police investigation after discovering illegal guns on a call. A bird harasses Mouch on the apparatus floor. Kidd keeps an eye on Carver as his attitude worsens. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 6, “Pawns” – 11/06/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess is put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career. TV-14

For those who are wondering, there is actually a rather nice run of episodes for all three Chicago shows over the weeks ahead! The plan, at least for now, is for there to be installments on November 13 and November 20. We are a little less confident about November 27 due to it being the day before Thanksgiving.

Related – See the latest Chicago PD tease via Marina Squerciati

Is there anything that you most want to see entering Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD on the next new episode?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







