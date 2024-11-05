Chicago PD season 12 episode 6 spoilers: Burgess’ tough position

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 episode 6 — what lies ahead?

Well, as many of you may be aware at this point, we are going to have a huge storyline coming up for Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, who has reached a really integral part of her career. She’s about to be promoted to Detective! Or, at the very least, she is going to have an opportunity. The unfortunate thing is that something may be happening coming up that serves as a pretty dramatic interruption to the whole plan, as she will be confronted with a big decision and some of the politics that are at play when it comes to moving up the ranks.

Speaking on the subject of what is coming up next to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Marina Squerciati had to say:

“Burgess is sort of put to the test with the politics and the dirt that she doesn’t realize how much Voight shields her from in the force that has sort of tainted or made other people grow to be stronger … It could go both ways. and I don’t know that Burgess exactly knows how to deal with it quite yet.”

Learning how to deal with this, odds are, is going to be a huge part of this episode, but we do hope that through a lot of it, she will be able to get to the other side and start to really embrace a higher position that she 100% deserves. It has been a long time coming for her, especially when you think about where she was pretty early on in the series.

Of course, even if Burgess gets the job, there are a lot of difficult struggles that could come her way moving forward. Be prepared for this.

