Chicago PD season 12 episode 6: More on big Burgess story

The bad news when it comes to Chicago PD season 12 episode 6 is the simple fact that we’re stuck waiting a while to see it. As of right now, the plan is for this installment, a big one for Kim Burgess, to arrive on Wednesday, November 6.

Will it be worth the wait? We at least think so for those who have been looking to see some potential advancement for Marina Squerciati’s character. While it remains to be seen if she ends up being promoted to detective or not, signs at least point to a big opportunity being there for the character. Unfortunately, she may be facing a situation where in order to get said promotion, she may be stuck venturing slightly out of her comfort zone.

Want to learn a little bit more? Well, here is what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say to TVLine:

“It’s a lot about sort of ‘inside baseball’ policing. It presents good ethical dilemmas for her throughout the episode, and we get to see her be really resilient and to come out the other end of it a bit changed, which is always fun.”

Our hope is that the change here comes via a promotion, and that Burgess does not have to venture far outside herself / what she feels about herself in order to get it. While we know that Chicago PD can be a really dark show with a lot of painful storylines at times for its characters, we also do not think it is meant to have them in perpetual states of misery, either. There is still room for hope in all of the struggle, and this episode (plus a potential Burgess wedding) could give us an opportunity to see the brighter side of things.

