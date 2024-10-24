Chicago PD season 12 episode 6 promo: Detective Burgess?

The bad news in regards to Chicago PD season 12 episode 6 is at this point clear: Having to wait in order to see it. The plan is for the crime drama to arrive on November 6 with a story that is going to be huge for Kim Burgess. After all, there is one big question at the center of it all: Is she going to become a detective?

When you think a lot about where she’s at in her career, one thing feels clear: She deserves it! This is someone who has gone through so much and has paid her dues, time and time again. All of this does bode the question that the next episode seems to be asking, and that is simply this: How far is this character willing to go in order to ensure that she moves forward in her career? As of right now, that is a hard thing to answer.

The promo seems to suggest that in order for her to “pass” and move further up the ranks, she may have to take part in something that she does not agree with. It is a quagmire where the nature of the job is in conflict with her own personal beliefs — so what is going to happen as a result? Is there another way to help those who need it? We tend to think that this is what we’re going to be seeing her consider.

There is a chance that Burgess still gets this promotion; yet, if it happens, it is not going to come easily. Nothing in this show ever does, but we’re grateful to see Marina Squerciati get this sort of spotlight after so much building for the early part of this season. Given the way in which stories are being told on Chicago PD these days, we tend to think that there will be at least another episode or two that will revolve around her moving forward.

