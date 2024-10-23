Chicago PD season 12 episode 6 return date: Burgess’ big story

Following what you see tonight on NBC, it makes all the sense in the world to want a Chicago PD season 12 episode 6 return date. When will you see the show back on the air? Also, what will the story here be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air next week. What is going on here? Well, the entirety of One Chicago is going to be off for the first time this season, and that is pretty standard after four or five episodes. There is nothing unusual in the crime drama taking the break and honestly, it may be smart. This will help to ensure that there are a lot of episodes available during November sweeps; also, would there really be a lot of viewers around to watch the day before Halloween? That is a fair thing to wonder in its own right. The plan, at least for now, is for the series to come back on Wednesday, November 6. (Given that this is the day after the election, this could end up being subject to change.)

Now, let’s get more into the story. Below, you can check out the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

11/06/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess is put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career. TV-14

Isn’t this the perfect time for a Burgess spotlight? We’ve been waiting for something big with Marina Squerciati’s character all season, and this feels like the perfect time to make it happen given that we’ve been hoping for some sort of big move in her career. Now, this does not mean that it is going to happen, but for the time being, we are pretty darn optimistic that it is going to happen. We are rooting for it!

