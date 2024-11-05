Andor season 2 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there any chance that we’re going to get an Andor season 2 premiere date between now and the end of November? Well, for now we’d love nothing more than to see that happen.

As for whether or not we’re going to be hearing more of it anytime soon, though, that still remains fairly up in the air. The folks at Disney+ have yet to say anything and for now, that suggests that we will be waiting for a long time still. The odds of some sort of November reveal are still pretty low.

So how long could we be waiting? Well, when it comes to big franchise shows, Disney tends to reveal some of this stuff pretty darn far in advance. Remember that this is the same streaming service that already revealed that Daredevil: Born Again is coming in March. There is at least a small chance that the show is going to be returning in April or May and we could get an announcement before too long … but this month? That’s where at least some of the mystery lies.

What we do know about the second season of Andor already is that it will be the final chapter of the story, and it is also going to be covering a rather long period of time heading up to the events of Rogue One. Given the massive success of the first season, we have every reason in the world to think that huge things are still coming for Cassian — while we may know a certain amount about where the story is going, who knows? There may still be room for surprises here and there.

If nothing else, we do know that we’ll be getting this season long before we see some other characters like The Mandalorian or Ahsoka back in action…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

