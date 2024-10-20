Andor season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get an Andor season 2 premiere date at some point before the end of the month?

If you are desperate to get that information, at this point we understand that! Once upon a time, it did appear that the Disney+ show was going to be back on the air this fall. That all changed with some of the strikes last year. The parameters for when the show would be completed changed, and we are now looking at a situation where we are at least a handful of months from seeing it.

Given that Disney did set a date for Daredevil: Born Again at New York Comic-Con this weekend, we would not blame anyone who felt like we should’ve gotten a date for Andor as well. That unfortunately has not happened, so we have to assume that the company is not too eager to share anything just yet. Our hope remains that it will come out in the spring, even if we are talking a little bit more about late spring than something like March or April. Of course, remember that the streamer will have full say as to when the show comes out, so there is not too much that the powers-that-be can do.

As for what the story is going to be on Andor moving forward, remember that this is the final chapter and with that, the events here are going to lead up to where Cassian’s story really kicks off within Rogue One. There is a ton of ground that will be covered and admittedly, doing all of that is not going to be easy — but then again, this is what Tony Gilroy and the producers have to figure out! Season 1 was so great and by virtue of that, we have confidence in what is ahead.

