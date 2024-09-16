Andor season 2 premiere date: A September 2024 update

Is there a chance that an official Andor season 2 premiere date is going to be revealed between now and the end of September?

If you are a longtime fan of all things Star Wars on Disney+, you more than likely know that this is the most well-received project that we’ve seen from this world in quite some time. By virtue of that, you would also probably love more of it soon. Alas, it has already been revealed that due to the industry strikes of last year, the series is not going to be able to be out until at least 2025. The timeline was pushed back slightly, and it does remain our hope that the series surfaces before we get too far into the new year.

After all, remember first and foremost here that Andor filming has been done for a good while now, and that is at least something to cling onto for positivity. The show is currently in post-production and that lends itself well to a potential return date at some point in the first half of next year. It still feels too early to get an official premiere date now, but later this year? There is at least a small chance of that.

For those who have not heard as of yet for whatever reason, this is going to be the final season of the series, with the plan here being to cover multiple years in a relatively short span of time. The events of the show are going to bring you up to the start of Rogue One and while you may have a broad sense as to where things are going, rest assured there are still going to be some fantastic opportunities to fill in some of the cracks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

