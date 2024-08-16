Andor season 2 spoilers: Major hype from Adria Arjona

Just in case you were not excited enough to see Andor season 2 for whatever reason, Adria Arjona is here to help! The actress, just like everyone else out there, is waiting for the series to arrive on Disney+ — though of course, she has a built-in advantage thanks to playing Bix Caleen on the show.

For all of us, the major thing we know is that this season is going to bring Cassian Andor’s story in line with where it was during Rogue One. However, there is a lot more to it than meets the eye, and we’re excited to learn more and more about that when the episodes arrive.

While of course Disney is going to keep all major spoilers under a tight lock and key, Arjona’s comments to The Hollywood Reporter recently may still be enough to get people all the more enthused on the future:

Oh man, when I read season one, I pinched myself, and when I started reading season two, I was like, “[Tony Gilroy] can’t outdo [season one].” So I started reading episode one, and I was again like, “It’s not going to be as good.” But it’s f—-ng better. It’s so much better. It is. What he has crafted and created is mind-blowing, and I can’t believe I got to be a part of it. I have Tony Gilroy on speed dial. I don’t think that man gets bothered by anybody else but me. I’m like, “Hey, Tony, do you think I should do this? Hey, Tony, how are you?” And he’s like, “You’re calling again?” (Laughs.) I just have so much respect for him. He’s so talented, and he really outdid himself for season two.

What has always made Andor stand out above all else is the real commitment to making these characters feel real and believable. Even if this is a show based in Star Wars, there are still people out there that are relatable and interesting. It feels that way more than any other series / movie in the franchise.

Related – When is Andor season 2 going to premiere?

What are you the most excited to dive into at this point when it comes to Andor season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







