Andor season 2 premiere date: Why no reveal at D23 Expo?

This weekend, there was a good bit of news discussed regarding Andor season 2 over at the D23 Expo. Why wasn’t there any premiere date news?

Well, let’s start here by noting the following: We understand fully if you were hoping for something more. Why wouldn’t you? We have been waiting for such an extremely long span of time for the show already, and once upon a time, the hope here is that we would be able to see it this year. That is no longer happening seemingly, and a wait until 2025 appears more or less inevitable.

Ultimately, the biggest reason why there was no Andor premiere date at D23 was simply because we are still so far away. While this would have been a great venue to release something, at the same time there is only so long in advance that Disney+ is willing to put some of the stuff out there. They don’t want to announce a date, only to then have to change it later on down the road.

Rest assured that the Star Wars series will be coming when it is fully ready, and that this is not going to be one of those shows that the streaming service holds onto for the sake of doing so. They recognize that there is a ton of value in it still and they would be silly to try not to get their money’s worth out of it. This is also the final season, so there is not exactly going to be another chance to see it shine down the road.

If you have not heard…

This season is going to be incredibly extensive and cover the four years leading up to the start of Rogue One. That may be a lot of ground to cover and yet, we do have a lot of faith in Tony Gilroy. After all, this was the long-term plan from the start.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

