Andor season 2 spoilers: Ben Mendelsohn reprising role

We already knew that there were plenty of reasons to be excited for Andor season 2. After all, consider the first season’s popularity! You can argue that in terms of quality alone this is the best product that Disney has created since taking over Lucasfilm. It captures some of the wonder of the original Star Wars, while also crafting a world that feels intricate, political, and capable of so much more.

Now, there is something more to share here when it comes to big names coming on board: You are going to be seeing Ben Mendelsohn stop by! At the D23 Expo this week, it was confirmed that the actor will be reprising his Rogue One role of Orson Krennic.

What does this mean? Well, the simplest answer is that we’re going to be seeing this show inch ever closer to the events of Rogue One, which makes some sense given all the ground that has to be covered. Season 2 of Andor is the final one, and it is going to span a whopping four years’ time as we get Cassian’s story up to where it was in the feature film. This means that a lot of things are going to be moving quickly and yet, at the same time we also don’t tend to think they are going to be overly rushed. Remember for a moment here that this has been the plan for Andor for a really long time, so this is not some ending that is being pieced together last-minute.

Originally, the hope was that we were going to have a chance to see the fourth season this year, but that was long before the strikes. Now, it is our sentiment that the series is going to come back at some point in 2025.

