Andor season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

What are we going to learn this month when it comes to Andor season 2 over on Disney+? Well, there is a lot here to think about!

After all, it is important to note that the Rogue One prequel has been done filming for a while; not only that, but it has arguably been the best Star Wars spin-off we’ve ever had a chance to see. It presents a world that is darker, grittier, and arguably full of more complicated characters. It’s also achieved a rare feat in how it managed to be a prequel that also still surprised you, even if you know how the story is actually going to end.

Would it be nice if Disney finally lifted the veil on a premiere date for season 2 this month? You better believe it! However, it feels still unlikely for a handful of different reasons — with a big one being that it may be a little bit too early. Remember for a moment here that all indications suggest that season 2 is not going to be coming until 2025, and that means we could still be a few months away from seeing anything official actually come out. We’d hope to hear before that and if we do, we’ll consider it a pleasant surprise.

As for what we know is coming up moving into the final season, let’s just say that we are absolutely going to see a lot of progression in time. Cassian’s story is going to span several years and within that, there’s a chance that we’re going to be able to see plenty of twists and turns. Of course, there is a lot of ground to cover in a limited amount of time and while that may be a challenge, we do have a lot of faith in the creative team to be able to pull that off.

