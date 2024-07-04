Andor season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that more news will surface about an Andor season 2 premiere date over the course of July? Well, there is at least a reason for the conversation! So long as The Acolyte is on the air, there are of course going to be people wondering about what’s next within the greater Star Wars world — and why wouldn’t they?

When you look at Andor in particular here, you do have a show that is the high point of television for many of these fans. Even in spite of the fact that we know where Cassian’s story is going, the drama here is so layered and multi-faceted. Also, you get a real sense of how a lot of people “normal” people live in some of these worlds. Everything feels more gritty and organic, and a lot of that is due to some specific production choices that are made.

Unfortunately, none of these choices are of the sort that gets a show like Andor on the air in the immediate future. While we know that everyone is fully in the midst of post-production on season 2 as of right now, there is no information out there at present that makes us think that the new episodes are going to get a release date anytime soon. Disney+ has already suggested that season 2 is coming in 2025, and that means that if we’re lucky, a premiere date could be revealed this fall.

It’s better when we can come into articles like this with a sense of optimism or hope that something more is about to be announced, but how can you really say that here? After all, it would be a surprise if almost anything is revealed this month — since the show is still so far out, we tend to think that Disney will not even want to risk doing something to take attention off The Acolyte and onto another show instead.

