Almost Paradise canceled; could season 3 still happen?

It has been close to two years since Almost Paradise season 2 arrived — and now, we have news on the show’s apparent demise.

In a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Dean Devlin indicated that the drama series, which aired season 1 on WGN America and then season 2 on Amazon Freevee, is now looking for a new spot to air all over again:

“We’re looking for a new home … I’ve never had a show that was this successful and yet couldn’t stay at the same place more than one season … But it might be my most beloved show. It’s really interesting. And the people who love it, they’re not from any one demographic group. I mean, I’ve had professors at Ivy League schools writing me about the show, and I’ve got guys who work on the loading dock writing me about the show. It appeals to kind of everyone. So as you can tell from Leverage: Redemption, I don’t give up. So at some point, Almost Paradise will be back. I just don’t know when.”

So is there going to be any one factor that determines whether or not we get a season 3 down the road? Hardly, though total viewership and obviously a streaming service with the right priorities will matter a lot. We do think that on both occasions, though, the cancellation of Almost Paradise was due to factors beyond its control. WGN America no longer exists under its previous branding, and Amazon Freevee was absorbed into Prime Video. While some shows like Bosch: Legacy migrated, not all of them did.

As Devlin says, you never say never when it comes to the future of a show like this. The biggest thing that it really needs at this point is simply a streaming service that understands what it is, and that there is value in really getting the word out.

