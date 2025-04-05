The Penguin season 2 renewal: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Penguin season 2 between now and the end of April? Well, we of course would love more news on the series in the relatively near future.

For the time being, though, it is worth a reminder as to where things currently stand. HBO has yet to announce that there will be more of the Colin Farrell series, and the reason for that is pretty darn simple — and also tied to what is going on when it comes to the future of The Batman: Part II. The further and further the movie seems to be from releasing, the harder it is to imagine that we’re getting more of the show. After all, it feels pretty clear that Oz Cobb’s story ended in season 1 in a way that is intended to tie into the next movie, and we’re not sure you can fit another season of content in beforehand.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, we tend to think that another season of The Penguin is at least three years away, and that is in the event that we actually get more of it at all.

For the time being, our general sense hope here is that one way or another, we do get another show in the world of The Batman before too long. It does seem as though HBO would like another show, but we imagine that it has a lot to do with finding the right character. You do need someone who is reasonably high-profile but at the same time, you don’t want to take away from the films. It is a hard line to tow, but we do have confidence in Matt Reeves and everyone else’s ability to pull something off.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates now on The Penguin now, including more chatter on the future

Are you hoping to get more news soon when it comes to The Penguin season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







