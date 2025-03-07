The Penguin season 2 renewal: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about The Penguin season 2 between now and the end of March?

Obviously, it goes without saying that the Colin Farrell series was a gigantic hit for HBO and Max when it premiered last year, and you could even say that it as just as good, if not better, than The Batman itself. The unfortunate thing is that the end of the first season seemed to connect almost directly to the next Batman movie, and that in itself seems to take away the possibility that we are going to be seeing more of the series soon.

In the end, we do think that we’re pretty far away still from getting a lot of other news on Oz Cobb’s next story, as sad as that is to say. A season 2 is still possible, but it depends on the next movie. In the meantime, the thing that we are actually a little bit more eager to learn about is the possibility that we could actually get another show themed around a different character in this universe — one that could be more dependent from the movies. That could be something that the folks at HBO are interested in — at least for the time being. Wouldn’t it benefit them more to get something else on the air over the next couple of years?

We’ve said this before, but the idea of a Poison Ivy or Mr. Freeze told through the lens of Matt Reeves’ world could be really fun to watch. There’s a part of this universe that is dark and gritty, but also still room for a little bit of craziness.

Do you want to hear some more news soon when it comes to The Penguin season 2?

