The Penguin season 2: Colin Farrell on current renewal stance

At the time of this writing, we still know that there is no official renewal when it comes to The Penguin season 2 at HBO and Max. However, at the same time, the cast continues to compile awards!

Over the course of this past weekend, Colin Farrell took home another trophy at the SAG Awards, and this comes on the heels of him winning at the Golden Globes early this year. We know that there have been all sorts of discussions behind the scenes about another season, but nothing is imminent at present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional updates on what’s to come!

At the time that the first season of The Penguin premiered, we know that Farrell seemed less than inclined to continue the project, largely due to just how long it took to get into all the prosthetics every day. He has since softened his stance, but recognizes that there are more movies coming and you have to go with the flow to a certain extent. Speaking to Variety, here is what the actor had to say while at the SAG Awards:

“I don’t want it. I don’t not want it. We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively. So I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it. … Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe and it’s a good idea, I’m open to it. But it’s not something concerning me.”

For now, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing Reeves’ focus primarily be on The Batman: Part II, and there could be a chance to see that change somewhere down the road. We also think that there’s a different spin-off focused on another DC character.

Related – Be sure to see more of what DC has to say regarding The Penguin and the future

Do you think that we are going to see The Penguin season 2 happen over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







