The Penguin season 2: DC Studios exec on show future

Is there any chance that we are going to be seeing The Penguin season 2 happen at HBO? Make no mistake that we want it. We do think that a lot of people out there feel the same. The show was fantastic, and you can easily make the case that it is just as good, if not better, than the movie that inspired her in The Batman.

So are there any problems that are out there surrounding making more of the show happen? First and foremost, you do have Colin Farrell’s schedule. Meanwhile, Matt Reeves has anothr Batman movie to make, and there is then a question of where the show stands within the larger DC “extended” universe.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a recent chat per The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios co-head Peter Safran confirmed that the future of The Penguin does remain up in the air:

“We don’t know. There are a lot of moving pieces, probably most importantly Colin himself. And 800 pounds of makeup.”

For the time being, we do want to say that we remain cautiously optimistic that there is another chapter of the series coming, with the operative word here being “eventually.” We do not exactly think that this is something that the powers-that-be are going to be rushing into and yet, at the same time, there is still a chance that regardless of what the future holds here, there are still some other prospective shows that can happen. So long as James Gunn and Safran are open to it running the entire world, can you spotlight some other villains? We’re sure that the DC Universe will also someday have its own Batman, and that is something that will be thought about and figured out down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Penguin now, including the future

Do you want to see The Penguin season 2 happen at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







