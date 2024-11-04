The Penguin season 1 episode 7: Is Sal Maroni dead?

For those of you who wanted a big Oz Cobb showcase (finally!) on the show that bears his name in The Penguin, we got it tonight. Season 1 episode 7 was violent from the start, as we learned the truth about Oz allowing his brothers to die.

Then, there was the showdown between him and Sal Maroni that happened about midway through the episode. Maroni made the mistake of getting too arrogant as a part of Sofia’s scheme — we also know that one of the things that Oz cares the most about is his mother Francis. If you want to anger him, taking her is a huge way in which to make that happen.

Not only did Oz kill Sal during this episode, but he made it extra personal, mocking him before shooting him multiple times to seal the deal on his death. (Maroni would’ve been taken out regardless, which only added to the cruelty of the situation.)

Of course, Colin Farrell’s character knew full well that killing Sal was not going to be the end of the struggle, and he knew that Sofia was still out there and wanted him dead. He made a “deal” with her — bring him his mother, and he’d turn over much of his bliss product.

