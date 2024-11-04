The Penguin season 1 episode 7: Did Oz let his own brothers die?

We will admit that when The Penguin season 1 episode 7 started off with a flashback, we wondered what in the world the show was doing. There were only two episodes left and by virtue of that, there was certainly not a lot of room for filler!

Luckily, let’s just say that mere moments later, they provided context that explained it — and it was a reminder that Oz Cobb has been ruthless from the start. He’s a Momma’s Boy who felt isolated and jealous often as a kid, and he went so far as to allow his own brothers to drown so that he would have his mother Francis all to himself. (He also made an excuse about them going to see Beetlejuice the night the incident happened.)

Honestly, this bit of backstory was essential for show the level of darkness that exists within Oz’s mind, especially since the show has tried to spin him in a slightly brighter light as of late.

Did the show need to give us this flashback? Not necessarily, since Francis could have commented on her sons’ “disappearance” further in her conversation with Sofia. Nonetheless, we appreciated the way in which it played out, including how well the actor behind young Oz played some of the scenes.

Once a villain, always a villain, right?

Well, difficult families are in general a theme of this show, and a part of what makes the rivalry between Oz and Sofia all the more interesting is how much they have in common. He allowed his siblings to die, and she willingly killed much of the Falcone family earlier this season. They both know how to be ruthless, and neither one of them have a lot to cling to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

