Is The Voice 26 new tonight on NBC, November 5?

Is The Voice 26 new tonight on NBC? We are coming off of the Battle Rounds, so are the Knockouts right around the corner?

Well, not necessarily. While the singing competition has operated under a twice-a-week schedule for most of the fall, it will be taking a week off tonight. The obvious reason for it at the moment is tied very-much to the Presidential Election, which is also the reason why just about every other show under the sun is also off the air. Nobody wants to compete against that, and understandably so.

Rest assured, though, that this is not going to be a long break for The Voice, as the Knockouts are going to be kicking off starting on November 11. Not only that, but we can also say that two iconic vocalists in Sting and Jennifer Hudson are going to serve as the Mega Mentors this season.

In case you are new to the show and do not know how this phase of the competition works, we do think that the description below sets that up rather nicely:

11/11/2024 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Monday) : Sting and Jennifer Hudson serve as Mega Mentors to help prepare the artists for the Knockouts. In the Knockouts, the coaches pair three artists to perform solo against each other, then select a winner to move on. Each coach has one steal and a save. TV-PG

Honestly, we’re just waiting at this point to get to the live shows, as we tend to think that is the best real chance we have to see these contestants start to express their individuality. It is a little easier to see that in the Knockouts versus the Battles, but that’s mostly because in the latter, they have to blend their style more with someone else. That can be tough.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

