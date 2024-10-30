The Voice 26: Sofronio Vasquez, Aliyah Khaylyn & ‘Power of Love’

At the end of tonight’s new The Voice 26 episode, we had Sofronio Vasquez and Aliyah Khaylyn face off in an emotional battle for Michael Buble. The two had the near-impossible challenge of singing “The Power of Love” by Celine Dion. How do you fathom that?

Well, if there is good news to report from both of them, it is that they are at least each going to move forward! Based on what we saw tonight, they each deserved the opportunity.

Let’s start here with Sofronio, who has a pretty enormous voice and brought that passion to the stage when he eventually performed. Michael gave him some really good advice when it comes to toning down on some of the runs and honestly, it’s probably a good thing that these two are together. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should, and Buble knows that from being a crooner. Meanwhile, with Aliyah you have someone who just has a pure and unique sound that is going to endear herself to a lot of people — thankfully, Snoop Dogg knew that and was kind enough to steal her.

We will go ahead and note here that in general, there have been a lot of really great performances on the Battle Rounds this season — does this mean that the rest of the season will be good, though? This is where the mystery and/or the excitement lies, as we are already intrigued to see how people are going to be able to handle the pressure of doing some of the live shows. These are often tricky and come with their own sets of nerves.

Of course, we also realize that there is more to come before we get to this most — think here in terms of the Knockout Rounds!

