The Voice 26: Jose Luis, Austyns Stancil sing ‘Lay Me Down’

Typically Battle Round episodes of The Voice end with something special — did we get that from Jose Luis and Austyns Stancil tonight?

Before we get into their actual vocal on Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down,” let’s set the stakes for a moment here. Both of them were four-chair turns for Gwen Stefani, so there was a lot riding on their ability to rock something out here. We also learned in here more of about Austyns’ relation to Ray Lewis, which almost made this feel like Claim to Fame as much as anything else. This was a big song, and what made it interesting is that these two had really different styles.

Going into the actual performance, we would have said that Austyns was our personal favorite to take it. So what about after the fact? We still lean his way, mostly because there is just such a smoothness to his voice that is really pleasant to listen to. We do think that Jose may be able to hit some notes harder, so a lot of this may just come down to personal preference. This could easily be a case where both end up advancing, but if we were Gwen, we’d move forward with Austyns here.

So what did she end up doing? Well, here is where she surprised us, as she went ahead and brought Jose through to the next round. They were both great, so we can’t exactly say that this is one of those situations where she made some sort of crazy choice. The funny thing is that everyone decided to steal Austyns after the fact. He had a choice of all the coaches to go with; what did he do? Well, consider this your cliffhanger! That remains to be seen…

Related – Be sure to get some more coverage all about The Voice right now

Who were you rooting for on The Voice tonight between Jose Luis and Austyns Stancil?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







