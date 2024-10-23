The Voice 26: Frankie Torres, Gabrielle Zabosky sing INXS

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 26 episode, Frankie Torres and Gabrielle Zabosky got a chance to sing “Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS. So, what stood out about the pairing, and then also the performance?

The first thing that we will say here is that we do really like it when the contestants squaring off are good friends! We know that with some shows, competition can be a great thing. However, there is not really anything altogether appealing about the idea of watching singers actually rooting to defeat one another. There was a universe where both of them could move forward, even if they were not each necessarily a part of Team Gwen Stefani.

The arrangement for the INXS song was not identical to the original, which is much appreciated for making this not just seem like karaoke or something that we’ve already heard in other contexts. They both have big voices, so it really felt ahead of time that this would be a hard battle to differentiate and it could just come down to personal preference.

Here is where we thought about it — Gabrielle may have the bigger overall voice (and personality), but Frankie was probably the more versatile of the two. Both of them easily could have a future as a part of the show. We felt after the fact that Gwen would probably choose Frankie, but that Gabrielle would end up being stolen elsewhere.

So, what actually happened?

Gwen surprised us: She picked Gabrielle! Her huge voice was enough to put her through, though Gabrielle felt bad that her friend did not get chosen.

So, did someone else pick Frankie? We were waiting for one of those buttons to be pushed, and it was! She is now a part of Team Reba!

What did you think about Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres’ performance on The Voice 26?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

