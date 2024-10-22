The Voice 26: Mor Ilderton, Kiara Vega face off with ‘Iris’

At the end of tonight’s The Voice season 26 episode, we saw Mor Ilderton and Kiara Vega square off in a notable Battle. This was, after all, the first one for Michael Buble as a coach!

What he wanted to do going into this battle was rather simple, and that was work to ensure that there was a song that would work for both of them, but also challenge them as well. This brings us to “Iris” from the Goo Goo Dolls, which we had some hesitation about. It’s a song that we’ve heard a lot of these shows over the years, so you had to find a way to make it stand out. Both Mor and Kiara are both still a little raw, and that does raise the possibility that they could improve more and more as time goes on.

Even before the two hit the stage, Buble was confident that one of them was going to be stolen just based on the quality of the performance. After we heard the vocal, we do think that he was right! While there was hardly much in the way of change done to the arrangement of the song, there also did not need to be, all things considered. Mor and Kiara did exactly what they likely set out to do here, which was deliver something that had some really wonderful harmonies and emotional resonance. They connected with the song and didn’t try to do too much.

As for who was the initial victor, Kiara got the chance to move on! Also, there was a steal shortly after the fact as Gwen decided to add Mor to her ranks. She waited to the very last second to do it, and we ultimately think that this added to the drama.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

