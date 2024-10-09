The Voice 26: Shye sings ‘Superman’ in Blind Auditions

At the conclusion of tonight’s The Voice 26 blind auditions, we had a chance to see a high schooler with a big voice in Shye.

The first thing that we’ll say here is that the singer had a pretty fantastic choice of song in “Superman” from Five for Fighting, one that is nostalgic and well-meaning and perfect to show off a vocal range. There is also a somewhat-theatrical quality that works rather well with it, as well. It only took about a few seconds for Shye to get a button push courtesy of Gwen Stefani. The tone was so pure and it was easy to imagine why any coach would want to have someone of that caliber on their team.

The right real surprise is that it took until the bridge for some more coaches to turn around but luckily, they did. By the time you got to the end of Shye’s vocal, every single coach was on board. From here, you had the battle royale to figure out who would serve as the coach.

One of the things that we love personally about the journey to come here is that we’re talking about someone who is only 17 and has so much power to what they do already. This indicates to us that there is such a growth trajectory that is going to come in the weeks ahead!

Now, who is the coach?

Well, after an exchange of rocks, we saw Shye make the difficult decision and go with Michael! This has to be one of the bigger gets that he’s had all season, as we do think there have been some people shy about picking someone who is brand-new to the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

