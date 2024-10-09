The Voice 26: Sloane Simon auditions to ‘Unwritten’

Tonight, The Voice 26 wasted little time pulling at the emotional heartstrings courtesy of Sloane Simon. But how was her audition?

The first thing that we should say is that NYU student performed a pretty perfect song in “Unwritten.” There is SO much nostalgia for millennials in these lyrics, and we tend to think that’s why Michael Buble turned around almost right away — with Gwen Stefani turning around shortly after the fact. We appreciate the fact that she played guitar while she sang, and it feels like she is going to be one of those people who just gets better and better throughout the competition. She’s clearly driven, and the fact that she is into songwriting already makes us think that she’s going to potentially have a good career after the show.

Speaking of resilience, this is where we get into what she’s gone through personally, whether it be her mom’s multiple battles with cancer to her father seemingly having only a limited amount of time to live.

We do think that this was a pretty tough choice for Sloane to make when it comes to her coach, mostly because Michael really went hard for her and was pretty competitive. The problem here was that he was facing such an uphill battle from the start. She and Gwen just had an almost instant chemistry with each other, like they had been friends for a long time. Gwen is also really good about knowing how to navigate multiple genres of music and we tend to think that she will be able to teach her a lot.

Of course, remember that based on how things happen the rest of the season, there’s a chance that she ends up on some other teams before all of this ends.

