The Voice 26: Frankie Torres auditions with ‘Magic Man’

Frankie Torres closed off the show on tonight’s The Voice 26 episode — so, was she able to make some magic with “Magic Man”?

Well, the first thing that we gotta say here is that for whatever reason, the coaches all decided to create way more tension with this performance than they really needed to! After all, this rendition of “Magic Man” was actually pretty great from start to finish, and we give her even more credit just because this is a really hard vocal to do with all of the high notes that are thrown in there. Frankie noted that she performs a lot with a cover band, and we could see that she had experience playing to an audience.

The thing that was really fun here was seeing every coach try everything under the sun to win her over, but we honestly thought that Michael Buble deserved this one. He told a ton of stories about his musical past and shifting genres — and if we were a contestant on this show, of course we would look at who wanted me the most! While we know this is an era where people can shift teams a million times thanks to the Battle Rounds and the Knockouts, it’s a better experience in the event you can be with the same coach the entire time.

Now, of course our feeling may not line up with what a contestant wants to do and here, it’s worth noting that Frankie went to a No Doubt concert when she was young. That is the sort of thing that is hard to compete with! Gwen does have a really nice team this year, and we do understand why a female rocker would want to go with a female singer from a rock band.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

