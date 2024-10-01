The Voice 26: Austyns Stancil auditions to ‘Ooo Baby Baby’

At the end of The Voice 26 tonight, we saw Austyns Stancil hit the stage. He’s a dad of three daughters who has sacrificed a lot for them. However, this was his chance to shine.

So what did he choose to perform in front of the coaches? Just one of the hardest songs imaginable in “Ooo Baby Baby” by Smokey Robinson. How did he hit some of those high notes? The show did a good job of disguising what he was going to do until he actually got out there on stage. Given that he closed out the night, it was easy to assume that he was going to be good. But that good? This is where we found our jaw sliding closer and closer to the floor.

Of course, it was a given that he got all of the coaches to turn around after this, as we would honestly be stunned if that didn’t end up happening. To us personally, we actually thought that Michael Buble would be the perfect voice. Austyns has a classic tone to what it is that he does, and we know that the crooner has a good bit of knowledge and understanding about the classics. He also knows how to take some familiar sounds and update it for a new generation.

All of the coaches, to be fair, perhaps rallied for this more than we’ve seen all season. They all went with their little gimmicks, but it was actually Gwen Stefani that won based on her argument of experience. She knows what it’s like to help people on this show, and that is clearly something that appealed to him. This could very well by the biggest get that we’ve seen from a coach so far this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

