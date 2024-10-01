The Voice 26: Dreion opens show with ‘Shining Star’

Tonight on The Voice 26, we saw the latest round of blind auditions kick off — so what did Dreion bring to the table?

Well, tonight it was clear pretty early on that this was someone there to bring it, showing a lot of boldness in doing “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire, a band he has opened for in the past. He’s got a crazy range where he can just naturally rise up and hit some of those high notes — also, he’s a seasoned performer at the same time. Sometimes on this show in particular, you do get a mix of people who clearly know already what they’re doing but just have not had that big break. This is Dreion almost exactly.

So, who did he pick as a coach? Every single person turned around for him, so he had a lot of options present to him right away. Michael was one of the first to recognize his falsetto, but Snoop had a good pitch and also made it pretty clear that he could do things to bring his career to the next level. Because of this and his stated affection for the band in question), you could easily make the argument that he was the right person for the job.

In the modern era of The Voice, it is true that there are so many different steals and twists that can happen that it makes the initial pick a little bit less relevant than it would have been in the earlier years. Yet, we can tell you now that Dreion picked Snoop, and we do think that they should have a fun experience working together. In general, the hip-hop icon has done really well all season explaining how he can help people, rather than just pouring on praise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

