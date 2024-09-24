The Voice 26: Sydney Sterlace sings ‘Drivers License’

We tended to think that The Voice 26 premiere was going to kick off with a huge talent — with that, meet Sydney Sterlace. She was only 15 years old and yet, she still moved on stage with a ton of confidence and like she had superstar potential.

Also, can we give her credit for singing something in “Drivers License” that actually felt pretty perfect for her? This proved that she has great range, and it seemed like she also had a really good sense of what the lyrics were about. It was a performance rather than straight-up karaoke, which you do get on The Voice a lot of the time.

Now, it is no surprise that Sydney got a four-chair turn, given that she’s not only supremely talented, but also so full of potential. Everyone wanted her, and we appreciate that there were some unique campaigns here, as well. Michael Buble told a story about Tony Bennett; meanwhile, Gwen Stefani made it clear that she’d work with her on carving out her own lane and figure out who she really is.

From our personal vantage point, it felt pretty clear here that Gwen would be the right choice, mostly because she knows so much what it’s like to start off into this business as a young woman. (We don’t think Gwen needed the whole bit about naming a cat after Sydney, but still.)

So who did Sydney pick?

Well, Gwen! Also, we feel like she made the right choice. This could be one of the best contenders that she’s ever had, so we’ll see where things go from here on out. We certainly don’t think that she is going to be willingly giving her up at any point in some of the upcoming rounds.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

