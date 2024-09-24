The Voice 26: Jake Tankersley sings ‘Something in the Orange’

We often like to think that the first audition of The Voice 26 will be a tone-setter. With that, why not meet Jake Tankersley?

The first thing we’ll say here is that there are a LOT of country singers who come on the show and feel like the same thing over and over again. It can be really easy to just blend in, but we don’t think that Jake does that. He’s got this beautiful baritone, and he did some fantastic stuff within his cover of Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange.”

Of course, Jake’s audition was a great chance to hear a great singer (and father of four!) do his best to stand out. However, it was also an opportunity to really see how the new coaching panel was going to work. Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble were both new to the show, and you could argue that they were so far out of the right genre here. Yet, Snoop noted that he’s worked with a number of country singers and Buble made some compelling arguments. Gwen Stefani certainly has country ties now thanks to her relationship with Blake Shelton. Oh, and of course Reba McEntire was there, but she was blocked!

So, who did Jake ultimately decide to go with? Our gut felt like he was going to be going with Reba — yet, Snoop actually got the first person on his team! It really showed how he’s just got that innate charisma that is going to help him get team members.

After selecting Snoop, Jake also was quick to note that the rapper’s also proven to be a huge business mogul in addition to a music one, which means that he may also help him out significantly when it comes to marketing.

