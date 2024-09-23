The Voice 26: Sofronio Vasquez auditions to “I’m Goin’ Down’

Tonight on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of The Voice season 26. Want to see an audition now? Then meet Sofronio Vasquez.

If you head over to the show’s official YouTube Channel right now, you can see the talented singer from the Philippines does his best in order to impress the coaches with his version of “I’m Goin’ Down” from Mary J. Blige. Let’s just say that he does not waste much time winning everyone over. The whole group of Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble, and Reba McEntire turned around immediately.

Vasquez continues a proud tradition of talented Filipino singers on The Voice / a number of other singing shows, and we do also think that he’s going to have a hard decision on their hands.

We knew that Sofronio was going to be a great singer from the moment that he opened his mouth; what surprises us is just how natural Buble and Snoop feel as new coaches almost right away. Both of them have a ton of TV experience, but Snoop’s performance here is especially impact. He makes an immediate connection with Vasquez over soul music, and does his best to demonstrate how important their relationship can be. He’s the sort of artist that has made his career in a lot of atypical ways, and that is an experience that he can pass on to his contestants.

In general, we just hope that this season of The Voice is going to be able to do something new to excite a lot of people out there. Also, something that will be able to make a contestant or two a star after the fact. They have still struggled with doing this for most of the series’ run.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

