The Voice season 26: See the glamorous new key art

The premiere of The Voice season 26 is coming to NBC on Monday, September 23 — want to get the tiniest of teases now?

Well, the image above is the first look that we’ve had at present for the season 26 key art, which seems to be relying on the star power more than anything else — which is no real shock, given that this is what posters for this show always do. You have moving into the new season appearances from Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Buble — in other words, two franchise veterans and two coaches who are on board for the first time.

There’s no real reason to even beat around the bush here — Snoop is the biggest point of curiosity we have entering this season. We’re talking here about a music and entertainment icon who has decades’ worth of experience in multiple fields. While he’s primarily a rapper, he’s worked with people across genres and may be able to nurture some talent in pretty exciting ways. Also, he can be incredibly entertaining.

As entertaining as a lot of these new coaches could be as a part of the greater The Voice universe, we’re not going to beat around the bush here — the things that the show needs to improve is its actual efforts to find a star and keep them successful after the fact. The producers decided long ago that entertainment was going to be the focus over necessarily given the artists the proper amount of time or performances to shine. Sure, there have been some moderate successes to come out of the show, but it often has been more about what they did after the fact as opposed to a level of fame handed to them by being a part of the series.

Hopefully, we will have more teases on some of the contestants before too long.

