Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal: November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal between now and the end of November? Also, why haven’t we gotten one already?

At this point, we do understand everyone out there eager for more of the show. The Jeremy Renner drama returned a number of months ago following a long hiatus and while it seemed to perform well, Paramount+ is taking its time.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it does appear as though there are some wheels in motion already for a possible renewal, and we really just have to wait for a formal green light to be handed down. We would not take the wait for news to be some sort of sign that Paramount does not want the show back. Instead, they may be working out a possible shooting schedule and locking down a lot of the key players. Remember that because Mayor of Kingstown does not have a long production / post-production cycle, it could start filming in the winter and still return next year.

Creatively, there are certainly going to be some big changes on-screen. Not only are several of Mike’s noted antagonists dead, but the same can be said here for Iris. That is a death that could end up sticking with the character for a good while — or, at the very least, this is a lot of what we’re prepared for emotionally. Renner will get a chance to show a wide range of his acting chops, and we hope that he continues to do better and better after nearly losing his life in that snowplow accident almost two years ago over the holiday season.

One more reason for an announcement soon? Well, it would coincide perfectly with a lot of Taylor Sheridan shows currently airing on either Paramount Network or Paramount+.

