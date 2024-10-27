Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal: A new reason for hope

While a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal has technically not been confirmed as of yet, there is a new reason to be hopeful. After all, one of the parties involved in the show is sticking around MTV Entertainment Studios, one of the companies behind the series.

According to a report from Deadline, executive producer Dave Erickson has signed a new multi-year extension to stay with the studio — not only that, but the website notes that a writers’ room for a potential season 4 has already been opened. This is the sort of thing that makes us feel all the more hopeful that good news is going to be coming before too long — it’s really just a matter of when and how it ends up being announced.

Now, we’ve known for a good while that a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 would probably look and feel rather different from what we’ve seen so far — and it has to, all things considered. Remember for a moment that we not only lost some villains at the end of last season, but the same goes for Iris. How are these things going to shape the future of Renner’s Mike as a character? That’s a big thing that you have to wonder about, at least for the time being.

One of the other reasons why Paramount+ is likely going to be ordering another season sooner rather than later is rather simple: It leaves the door open for us to get another season of the show in 2025. Because there aren’t a lot of special effects required to make this show, it can be turned around rather quickly.

Hopefully, a new season could also introduce some new cast members for Renner to square off with — given everything he went through in his recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident, he’s one of those people who you absolutely want the best for and for pretty obvious reasons.

