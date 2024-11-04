The Diplomat season 3: Show EP on possible season 4, more

Even though The Diplomat season 2 just premiered on Netflix a matter of days ago, why not go ahead and look further ahead? There is a lot of great stuff to be excited about long-term here, especially since a season 3 has already been greenlit. (The next batch of episodes for the Keri Russell drama will be eight episodes, meaning that there will be a chance to pack a lot more in than what we saw in season 2.)

It may sound greedy for us to think about a season 4 already, but doesn’t it feel like there’s a good chance of it? This is a show that could have several more seasons potentially, at least if the viewership remains as strong as it has been so far.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Debora Cahn seemed to suggest that in theory, this is one of those shows that could have a few more years to go:

“I know some of the way that the story could continue or end. There’s some of it that I don’t know … And, you know, to be completely honest, I have to say a lot of my favorite stuff was not in my plans in the very beginning. It’s great that what we see from the actors could be the inspiration for that or somebody else on the writing staff. I have ideas but I want them to be outdone, like just blown out of the water by something else that’s even better.”

Honestly, this feels like the sort of attitude that is great for keeping shows around long-term. It is great to have a specific vision, but also to be flexible along the way since plans can change and certain parts of the story may end up being better than you ever would have imagined in advance.

