The Diplomat season 3 premiere date hopes at Netflix

Given that The Diplomat season 2 has just premiered over on Netflix, what better time to kick off a discussion about season 3?

So, is more of the show actually happening? Let’s start things off here by giving (thankfully) a gleeful answer of yes, you are 100% going to see more — isn’t it nice to not have to worry about that? It is in some ways unusual to get a renewal revealed so early but at the same time, it makes a decent amount of sense in this instance. The Keri Russell series was really successful in its first outing, and we do think that in general, the streaming service needs to figure out how to mitigate what feels like one of its larger issues at this point: The really long waits that it has between seasons of its shows. Remember that this is a place that is making you wait multiple years for more Wednesday, let along Stranger Things, which may not be back until the end of next year or, potentially, even later.

If we are lucky, the streaming service is going to put the work in to ensure now that The Diplomat can come back with its third season by at least the first couple of months of 2026. There are eight episodes in the next season, and one of the good things about this show is that in theory, it does not have some sort of crazy-long production time. Things can move fairly fast.

Yet, in the end it is worth noting that Netflix is one of those places that can air shows whenever it wants. Even though they may have a show ready to go, that does not mean that they are going to be super-eager to release it to the masses right away. At least a certain amount of patience may be required.

