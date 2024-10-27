The Diplomat season 2: Why only six episodes?

We’re sure that there are going to be a number of surprises that take place over The Diplomat season 2, but there is one to share now in terms of the episode count, as well.

More than likely, you are going into the next chapter of the Keri Russell drama thinking that there will be eight installments, similar to what we got in season 1. However, as it turns out, we’re only getting six. What’s going on with that? Well, let’s just say that there is a pretty particular reason for it.

Speaking to TVLine, show creator Debora Cahn noted that it was a choice behind the scenes to make the new batch of episodes shorter:

“It was my decision … [Netflix] was not happy. They wanted the full eight.

“It was a time thing. It felt like there wasn’t enough time to turn around eight of them. It was a lot to do in what appeared to be a short period of time.”

Cahn also noted jokingly that she was tired following season 1, and there originally meant to be a tighter turnaround between what we got last season and then this time around.

The good news moving forward

Well, season 3 is going to be eight episodes again! This excites us mostly because there are so many shows in this current era that are trimming their orders to smaller and smaller numbers. TV is meant to be longer! You want to spend time to get to know these characters and spend time in their world.

Given that episodes of The Diplomat are pretty long, you absolutely don’t have to be worried about getting stifled moving into season 2. There is absolutely a lot of content ahead, whether it be political drama, character revelations, or a little bit of biting humor. Also, that big cliffhanger from season 1 will be addressed almost right away.

