The Diplomat season 2 trailer: Kate fights a conspiracy

As many of you may know at this point, Netflix is delivering quite a treat for all of us in The Diplomat season 2 on October 31. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, let’s start things off by noting this: Hal is still alive. We don’t think that’s some huge shock, but it was such a cliffhanger at the end of the first season and the streaming service took their time before releasing that info for the masses.

For a few more details about this season as a whole, take a look at the synopsis below:

A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

As for the full trailer…

You can see it over here, and it has a handful of funny one-liners to go along with the serious undertones and the highly-intense story for Kate and everyone else. After all, she starts to realize that there is a vast international conspiracy that she needs to uncover, and she may not have a lot of time in order to do that.

Also, are her and the Vice President going to actually stay at odds? While we want to see everyone on the same page here, it is hard to argue against the entertainment factor of seeing Keri Russell square off against Allison Janney for any period of time.

