Squid Game season 3: Creator explains show ending

Leading up to the launch of Squid Game season 2 later this month, why not take a look at the endgame? Season 3 will be the final one and in some ways, it seems crazy to think that the show is ending that soon!

With that being said, though, here is your reminder that a lot of Korean dramas do not tend to run longer than a season or two; also, there was no guarantee back when season 1 was made that there would be more. There has never been a show of this nature with this sort of international success!

So why is the show going to conclude at this point? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say:

“The desire to put a closure to the story that I began to tell arose after we worked on season 1 … In terms of why did I decide to end the story with season 3, I think that the story I wanted to tell came to a full closure at the end of season 3. The story that I both wanted to tell and that I am capable of telling through Gi-hun, it has been told with season 3.”

With all of this in mind, we have to prepare for a real dramatic conclusion, but also for the story to move rather quickly. This is not something that is going to be dragged out simply for the sake of doing it.

For those who are not currently aware…

Well, here is your reminder that the final season of the show has already been filmed alongside season 2. With that, Netflix can really do whatever they want.

What do you think we are going to see on Squid Game season 2, let alone season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

