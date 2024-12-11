Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago PD new tonight, 12/11?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its fellow Wednesday-night series in both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

Given that these three shows have all been off the air for a little while, we do think it makes some sense to start raising some sort of big questions about the future of these shows. What’s going to be coming next for them … and when are we actually going to figure it out?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: These shows are all still off the air, and that is the way that it is going to be for at least the relatively near future. The plan for all three of them is to return in early January, and we tend to think that over the next few weeks, there are going to be more news on all of the episodes again. We recognize that moving into the return, there are going to be some huge stories for them all across the board — it is something that we are absolutely prepared to dive into!

In the end, we are just hoping for a nice run of episodes that will be coming within the months of January and in general, there should be a little bit of everything that we’ve come to love. We know that there are some cliffhangers that need to be resolved, with the biggest one being the state of Goodwin after that crazy Med cliffhanger. Is she going to be okay, and is there a chance that Archer will be able to save her? These are the questions that, at least for now, we are going to be left to think about for a good while.

