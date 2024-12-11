Sullivan’s Crossing season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on The CW, is there going to be a Sullivan’s Crossing season 3? Or, are we already at the end of the line here?

Well, the first thing that is really worth noting here is that with a show like this, it is a little bit more complicated than your average network TV drama. This is, after all, a Canadian import; with that in mind, what happens north of the US border is often most important.

Luckily, we can go ahead and say here that a Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 has already been ordered there — not only that, but production on it actually started this past summer! There is zero reason to think that we are near the end of the road here. The CW is in an era now where they aren’t really doing a lot of independent content with US studios, and that means that co-productions and/or imports are more important. This is why we are pleased to say that earlier today, The CW did pick the series up!

Now, if you haven’t heard that much about the series yet, have no fear — we’re happy to help you with that, as well! This is how the folks at The CW described the second batch of episodes:

Following the gripping conclusion of the first season, the second season of SULLIVAN’S CROSSING opens just hours after Dr. Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) has learned about her father’s stroke, and her life is once again thrown into turmoil. Choosing to delay her return to Boston to care for Sully (Scott Patterson), Maggie finds herself back in Sullivan’s Crossing, where she must once again face her conflicted feelings about her father and address her growing attraction to Cal (Chad Michael Murray), as she struggles to come to terms with the realities of her pregnancy and the impact it may have on her career.

Yes, we are 100% sure that the presence of Chad Michael Murray here is enough to make some want to watch.

