Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 11/5?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted to go along with it?

Obviously, this is a franchise that prides itself on consistently, so it would be great to get more of it as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, that’s not something that we are not going to have tonight. Because the Presidential Election is actively unfolding, the network is understandably holding off to bring more episodes on the air until we get around to November 12 — and it’s hard to blame them, no? Remember here that very few people are going to be interested in scripted content tonight, at least on a level where the network can take the risk.

Now if there is at least something we can do to better set the stage for the franchise’s November 12 return, it is share a number of synopses. Why not take a larger look at those below?

FBI season 7 episode 4, “Doubted” – When the sister of FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) profiler Sydney Ortiz (Lisette Olivera) is the victim of an attempted kidnapping and sexual assault, Sydney seeks help from Isobel and the team in tracking down a meticulous serial offender who leaves no evidence behind, on FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 4,“The Unwinnable War” – The deputy inspector general calls on Tate, who is fluent in Spanish, to take on her first undercover field mission, joining Wes and the team in Spain as they investigate a seemingly dirty U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent working out of Madrid, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 4, “Pig Butchering” – As Barnes adjusts to living without with her children full time, she and Remy butt heads when she disregards his direct orders and investigates a scam call center from where she received a distressing call from a young girl, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The big news within these episodes is the arrival of Olivera on the flagship show, especially since she was meant to be a series regular. However, it was recently announced that she will be departing.

Related – What’s going on there? Read more

What do you most want to see across the FBI franchise when these shows are back?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







